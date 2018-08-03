WGN-TV presents the 17th annual ‘Back-to-School Kids Fair’

CHICAGO, August 3, 2018 – The 17th annual “WGN-TV Back-to-School Kids Fair” will be held Friday, August 17, 6-9am at the WGN-TV Studios, located at 2501 W. Bradley Place in Chicago. WGN Morning News will broadcast live from the event. The FREE FAIR will feature food, fun, health screenings, safety tips and everything parents need to get kids ready for school. Text FAIR to 97999 to get a Kids Fair reminder sent to your phone. Public transportation is recommended as parking is extremely limited. Visitors to the WGN-TV Kids Fair should use the FREE parking lot located at 3900 N. Rockwell St., while spots last, just east of the Chicago River and accessed from Irving Park Rd. This is the same lot used for remote parking for Chicago Cubs games.

There will be plenty of entertainment including performances from The Jesse White Tumblers , Wiggleworms, UniverSoul Circus, Lowdown Brass Band and more. Fun activities include face painting, a petting zoo, mascots, inflatable Bounce Houses R Us bouncers, My Gym and a dunk tank. Kids will also be able to learn new things about the animal kingdom at the Brookfield Zoo ’s booth. Bronzeville Children’s Museum will lead kids in fun STEM arts n’ crafts. The StoryBusand Open Books will be available for some reading and story time.

The Happiness Club will be in attendance and performing for children. A-Z Entertainment DJ/Karaoke, Santa’s Village Azoosment Park, New Music School, Medieval Times, Poetry Foundation, and balloon artist Smarty Pants will also be present to keep children entertained throughout the morning.

Quill and Feldco Windows and Doors will be generously donating backpacks and school supplies to Chicago area kids; PLS® Financial Services will be handing out backpacks (while supplies last). Other supplies will be available at the WGN booth’s “Wheel-of-Fun,” compliments of Cook Brothers. Other “Wheel-of-Fun” sponsors include: Pepsi, Meridian Health, Culver’s , SkinnyPop Popcorn , , Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago Blackhawks. The official T-shirt vendor of the Kids Fair is Art-Flo .

Fairgoers can visit with their favorite Chicago teams: Chicago Sky (Sky Guy), Chicago Fire (Sparky), Chicago Red Stars(Supernova), Chicago Dogs, Chicago Wolves (Skates), Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Cubs (Clark) and Chicago White Sox.

Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Care Van will provide immunizations to all visitors (PLEASE BRING YOUR IMMUNIZATION RECORDS). In addition, Vision & Sensory Integration Institute, will provide free vision screenings, Colgate’s Bright Smiles, Bright Futures Van will provide free dental checks. Others booths include Metropolitan Family Services, Resurrection University, and Nyhan, Bambrick, Kinzie & Lowry. Be sure to bring your child’s vaccine records so that Presence Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Presence Saint Francis Hospital Evanston and Skokie can fully complete your child’s school forms and be ready for the first day of school.

Larry’s Barber Shop and KidSnips will generously provide free haircuts to students. Abt Electronics will be on hand with the latest in back-to-school gadgetry. Attendees can also check out the RTA booth, and the Illinois Secretary of State child safety seat checkpoint booth which will answer questions about child seat safety. The American Red Cross and American Income Life will also be providing safety tips. The Girl Scouts of the Greater Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana will be on hand with program information. Thanks to Chicagoland North Corvette Club for their assistance with parking.

In addition, attendees can visit the Dunkin’ Donuts sampling van and Body Armor and Pepsi booth for free refreshments. Connie’s Pizza and Ann Sather will join the fair once again. Eli’s Cheesecake, Power Crunch, GoGo Squeez,,Moo & Oink, Lifeway Kefir, Buddig Meats, Affy Tapple and Safe & Fair Food Co., and Costco will be providing food and drinks for our guests.

