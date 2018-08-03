Racist, anti-Semitic leaflets stuffed in suburban mailboxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODRIDGE, Ill. — Police are investigating after leaflets containing white supremacist, racist and anti-Semitic language were distributed in a Woodridge subdivision.

Officials said the leaflets were placed in mailboxes in the Farmingdale Village subdivision on July 27.

A mail carrier intercepted many of the leaflets before residents could collect their mail, police said. That didn't prevent everyone in the subdivision from seeing the propaganda.

“The police department and area residents are concerned about the hurtful nature of the leaflets,” Woodridge Police Chief Brian Cunningham said in a statement Friday. “We will continue to investigate this incident, and engage in outreach that reflects the inclusive values of the village.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 630-960- 8998.

In a joint statement Friday, state Sen. Pat McGuire, state Sen. John Curran, state Rep. John Connor and state Rep. David Olsen said: “We join Mayor Gina Cunningham in denouncing the recent distribution of racist and anti-Semitic leaflets in the Village of Woodridge. We reject the hateful messages of intolerance shown within these leaflets. The racism, bigotry and prejudice displayed in these pamphlets have no place in our society and will not be tolerated. We will remain a compassionate, diverse and caring community which [sic] supports and respects one another as diverse and unique individuals. The unity and compassion shown by residents in Woodridge and across our districts is what defines our community.”