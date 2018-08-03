Police search for endangered missing teen from Kendall County

MONTGOMERY, Ill. — Police have activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 14-year-old girl in Kendall County.

Sarah J. Schultz was last seen Thursday night leaving her residence at 144 Heathgate Road in Montgomery, Ill., after an argument with her parents. She is at risk due to mental health issues and recently made suicidal statements.

She’s described as 5’2″ tall and 155 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, a nose piercing and ear gauges. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white sneakers.

If you have information on Sarah’s whereabouts, please call the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at 630-553-7500 or call 911.