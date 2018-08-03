× Patchy Dense Fog across portions of northeast Illinois this Friday morning

Temperatures have dropped to close to dew-point levels at several locations across northeastern Illinois this Friday morning allowing patchy dense fog to form with visibility dropping below a quarter-mile at a few airport locations. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9AM CDT for Winnebago, Boone and McHenry Counties and counties in Wisconsin just to the north (gray-shaded areas on the headlined map). At 7:30AM CDT lowest visibility – well under a quarter mile – was at DuPage Airport and Freeport.

Conditions should improve significantly by 9AM CDT.

Map showing latest visibility…