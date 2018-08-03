× Moncada’s double in 10th lifts White Sox over Rays 3-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yoan Moncada hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, lifting the Chicago White Sox over the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Friday night.

Nicky Delmonico had a two-out double in the 10th off Jose Alvarado (1-4) and was replaced by pinch-runner Adam Engel. Tim Anderson was intentionally walked, and Moncada hit a liner over left fielder Jake Bauers.

Tyler Danish (1-0) struck out Jesus Sucre with two on and two outs in the ninth, and Hector Santiago got his first save since 2012. He walked Mallex Smith leading off the bottom half of the 10th, Kevin Kiermaier popped up a bunt and Matt Duffy grounded into a double play.

Jose Abreu homered for the White Sox, who won for the ninth time in 24 games and are just 39-70. Tampa Bay is 20-5 at home since June 11.

Lucas Giolito allowed one run and two hits in seven-plus innings, holding Tampa Bay hitless until Kiermaier singled starting the fourth.

Abreu’s 18th homer, a two-run drive in the sixth off Jaime Schultz, gave the White Sox a 2-0 lead. Abreu has eight homers and 28 RBIs in 28 games against Tampa Bay.

David Robertson doubled leading off the eighth for the Rays’ second hit and scored when Joey Wendle singled off Jace Fry. Wendle stole second, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Mallex Smith’s bunt single against Juan Minaya.

Robertson sprained his left thumb on his slide at second and was replaced at shortstop in the ninth by Willy Adames.

HAPPY HISTORY

Tampa Bay is honoring its 2008 AL championship team this weekend. The Rays lost their first — and thus far only — World Series in five games to Philadelphia. 2B Aki Iwamura kept the ball from the forceout he recorded in the AL Championship Series Game 7 win over Boston. “That’s the year that changed my life and career,” Iwamura said through a translator. Current Rays manager Kevin Cash was with the Red Sox in 2008. “They shocked baseball,” Cash said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: C Kevan Smith was placed on the paternity list. … RHP Nate Jones (right arm muscle strain) played catch for the second straight day.

Rays: OF Tommy Pham (broken right foot) went on the 10-day DL. He hopes to be back in two to four weeks.

UP NEXT

Rays LHP Blake Snell (12-5), out since the All-Star Game on July 17 with left shoulder fatigue, returns Saturday night to face the White Sox and LHP Carlos Rodon (3-3).