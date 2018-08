CHICAGO — Police are looking for a man who set fire to at least four city trash cans in the South Loop early Friday.

Between 3:45 and 4:10 a.m., police said, the man rode up to garbage cans on a blue bicycle and set fires. The arsons were caught on camera.

The incidents occurred in the 1300, 1400, 1500 and 1700 blocks of South Michigan Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD arson unit at 312-746-7618.