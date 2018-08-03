× Man accused of biting off part of another man’s ear in court today

CHICAGO — A homeless man accused of biting off part of another man’s ear downtown is expected in court Friday.

Donnell Young, 53, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Police said Young attacked a 51-year-old Art Institute employee Thursday morning after asking for a cigarette.

When the employee said he didn’t have one, police said Young punched him and bit his left ear.

He left the scene after the attack, but the victim took a picture of him with his cell phone.

Police found and arrested Young later Thursday afternoon.