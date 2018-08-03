Man, 19, shot in head in Albany Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in his head in Albany Park late Thursday.

The man was walking in the 5000 block of North Albany Avenue about 11:15 p.m. Thursday when someone got out of a dark-colored SUV and fired several shots, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

According to police, he was not a gang member and had no criminal history.

"It's real shocking to hear that happening right here in front of the houses on such a nice residential strip ... right in front of a soccer field that’s in constant use," neighbor Brian Rover said.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.