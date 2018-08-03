Lunchbreak: Garden bounty farm salad

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile Executive Chef Frank Sanchez
The Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile’s Harvest Restaurant
540 N. Michigan Avenue
https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/chidt-chicago-marriott-downtown-magnificent-mile/
Event:
Farm-to-table dinner in partnership with Heritage Prairie Farms. The dinner is a part of the Chicago Tribune Food Bowl on Thursday, August 9 at 5:30 p.m.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chicago-tribune-food-bowl-farm-to-table-rooftop-dinner-tickets-46828249555
Recipe:
Garden Bounty Farm Salad
Ingredients
- 3 medium to mild chilies
- 1 pint of strawberries or any other sweet berry in season
- 2 medium cucumbers or 4 small cucumbers
- Variety of greens (1 bunch of swiss or rainbow chard, 1 bunch of kale, and a handful of arugula)
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 small shallot
- 1 small clove garlic
- 1 TBS Dijon mustard
- 1 ½ cup olive oil or other preferred oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Hard rind goat cheese (Drunken Goat is what chef prefers)
Instructions
- For the vinaigrette:
- Dice the shallots and hold aside.
- Dice the garlic and hold aside.
- Combine garlic, shallot, honey, vinegar and mustard and whisk until combined.
- Slowly add olive oil to the mixture and stir at same time.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Hold aside for salad.
- After washing all produce:
- Clean the strawberry tops off the strawberries by slicing as close to stem as possible. Place on the flat side and cut into quarters. Hold to side.
- Take the cucumbers and slice vertically to have a few long pieces of cucumber. Hold in cold water and hold to side.
- Slice chilies in half and while wearing gloves, remove the seeds and any membrane to reduce the heat. Once removed, slice the chilies width wise into thin strips. Hold to side.
- Clean the greens by holding chard at bottom of the stalk and move hands up the stalk, pulling the greens away from the stalk. Cut greens into smaller pieces if needed. Hold to side.
- Assemble the salad:
- Take the cucumber slices out of water and pat dry.
- In a small bowl add the greens, half of the chilies, strawberries, cucumbers and enough dressing to just coat the leaves of the greens.
- Place dressed salad in center of plate
- Place rest of ingredients on and around salad.
- Drizzle remaining dressing over the salad, be cautious not to overdress.
- Using a micro-plane, shave the drunken goat cheese over the top.
- Enjoy!