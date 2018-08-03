× Lemonade stands to raise money for family of Mount Prospect teen killed in crash

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — Lemonade stands will be set up this weekend to raise money for the family of a teenage girl who was killed in a car crash in Wheeling last month.

Alyssa Lendino was killed when a speeding car smashed into her family’s SUV at Milwaukee Avenue and Hintz Road on July 21. Her father and 12-year-old sister were critically injured.

The lemonade stands will be held at a dozen locations in and around Mount Prospect.

For more information on locations, email lemonade4lendinos@yahoo.com.