× Homeless man starts job at McDonald’s after police officer’s help

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A homeless man in Florida got a job at a McDonald’s after a police officer helped him prepare for his interview.

The man, only identified as Phil, told an officer outside of a gas station that he had the opportunity to get a job at McDonald’s if he showed up clean shaven.

Officer Tony Carlson helped him shave his face, which was captured on video and quickly went viral.

Phil got the job but didn’t have an ID or social security card, which was a setback.

This got Sen. Marco Rubio’s attention. Rubio invited Phil to his office to get him proper identification. Goodwill helped provide Phil with clothes for his visit to the Capital.

Phil has officially started his job, and told Officer Carlson he is enjoying it.