Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon inspires players through art

The Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon is credited for helping the team win the 2016 World Series. Now he's teaming up with artist Jason Skeldon to inspire players through cool artwork!

Maddon and Skeldon will be selling their artwork on August 10th from 7-8:30pm at Harry Caray's & the Chicago Sports Museum. All proceeds will be donated to Joe & Jaye Maddon's Charity.

Find out more information here:

https://clear-give.com/egive3/index.cfm?page=eventDetail&ID=509001003&eventSessionID=13267&LocID=509001&refresh=true