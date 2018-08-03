Chicago Cub’s manager Joe Madden inspires players through art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Chicago Cub's manager, Joe Maddon, is credited for helping the Cubs win the 2016 World Series. Now Maddon is teaming up with artist, Jason Skeldon, to inspire players through cool artwork!

Maddon and Skeldon will be selling their artwork on August 10th from 7-8:30pm at Harry Caray's & the Chicago Sports Museum. All proceeds will be donated to Joe & Jaye Maddon's Charity.

Find out more information on the website linked below!

https://maddonart.com/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI_6ut6_bQ3AIV07fACh0jFQ9JEAAYASAAEgJTUvD_BwE