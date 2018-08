HUNTLEY, Ill. — Police are investigating after a car flipped into a retention pond near I-90 and Route 47.

The incident happened about 3:18 p.m. Friday. A woman lost control of her car, police said, and flipped into the pond. She exited the pond without issue and is in fair condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

OB JANE ADDAMS TOLLWAY: A crash CLOSES the exit ramp to SB IL-47. pic.twitter.com/kFCLqFvCRH — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) August 3, 2018