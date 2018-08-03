August 2018’s first full weekend: A hot one; temps to run 12-degrees higher than last Sat/Sun; hail & wind-generating storms to rake the western Midwest and North Woods; storm threat here in the Sunday night/Monday time frame
-
Scattered evening storms possible
-
Storms usher in cooler, less humid weather
-
Hot temps, storms possible over weekend
-
Storms usher in much warmer weather
-
T-Storms Sunday, temps in 80s for most of week
-
-
Rain, storms possible this weekend, then a warm up
-
Storms possible later this week
-
Sunshine Sunday, t-storms possible during week
-
Hot weekend with storms possible
-
Storms expected Sunday, warmer temps on the way
-
-
When did storms begin to be named?
-
Next round of thunderstorms likely tonight into Sunday morning
-
Storms have weakened the severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Cook DuPage and Will counties has been canceled