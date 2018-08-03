Area in store for hottest weekend in 5 weeks

Under mostly sunny skies on Friday, dry, low dew point air across the metro area heated efficiently, with highs reaching 90 degrees at several suburban locations. Muggy air was poised just to our south, with dew points across central Illinois hovering in the low and mid 70s. As southwest winds increase on Saturday, humid, 90-degree air will overspread the Chicago area. Readings are expected to peak in the low and mid 90s, with the heat index reaching 100 in spots. The increase in wind speed will eliminate lake breeze development, allowing the sultry air to reach lake Michigan beaches. The last weekend to produce similar conditions was the period of June 30 and July 1. Though sunshine is forecast to dominate area skies, there is a slight chance of a late-day shower both Saturday and Sunday.