Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Erin Harvego, BTN Big 10K

Kristen Gerali, ALIVE Rescue

Carolyn Daley Scott, Special Olympics Chicago's Executive Board Vice President

Danny Bauer, Special Olympic athlete from Shabbona Park

Event:

BTN BIG 10K

Sunday, August 12th

Soldier Field

Registration is $65 for adults for the 10K and $50 for the 5K. For children 12 and under, registration is $25 for the 5K. 10K starts at 7 a.m., 5K starts at 8 a.m.

www.BTNBig10K.com

www.sochicago.org

ALIVE Rescue - 2227 W. Belmont, Chicago

www.aliverescue.org