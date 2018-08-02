× Woman attacked while waiting at bus stop

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a man who attacked a woman while she was waiting for a bus.

The initial attack happened early Saturday morning at 115th and Michigan.

The woman says she was at a bus stop when a man drove up, displayed a knife and forced her into his vehicle.

She says he then drove her to 110th and Halsted, where he raped her.

The suspect was driving a silver, Chevy Impala with front end damage, and a missing front plate.

Police provided only a vague description of the attacker.