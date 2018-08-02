× Stranger punches man, bites off part of his ear in Loop: police

CHICAGO — A 51-year-old man had part of his ear bit off by a stranger Thursday morning in the Loop.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 100 block of South Michigan Avenue.

The man was standing on the sidewalk when another man approached him and asked if he had a cigarette lighter. He told him he did not, and that’s when the stranger punched the man in the back of the head and bit off part of his left ear, according to police.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition.

The attacker fled on foot southbound on Michigan Avenue. He is described as a black man in his 50s, about 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds with salt and pepper hair. He was wearing a big brown coat, brown shirt and brown pants at the time of the attack, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.