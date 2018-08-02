Spell of comfortable weather coming to an end

The last official 90-degree day in Chicago was recorded on July 25th. Since then, high temperatures have ranged between 79 and 85 degrees. In addition, humidity levels have been modest, lending to pleasantly cool nighttime readings. Another cool front passed the area on Thursday, marked by little more than a wind shift. Thunderstorms did erupt south and east of the metro area, pelting portions of east central Illinois with quarter-sized hail, and uprooting trees in parts of northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan. In the wake of this front, a bubble of high pressure will move across the upper Great lakes, bringing ample sunshine and another seasonably warm, but comfortable summer day. Temperatures on Thursday soared to the low and mid 90s from the central Plains to Missouri. As southwest winds increase across the area Saturday and Sunday, similar readings are expected to overspread the Midwest.