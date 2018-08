Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Small businesses in Illinois will now have an easier time cutting through regulations.

Democratic and Republican state lawmakers joined Governor Rauner on Thursday for the signing of Senate Bill 2436.

The new measure replaces what many considered to be a burdensome, 70 year-old law that forced small business owners to lobby state legislators for exemptions when it came to restaurants or other companies selling alcohol within 100 feet of a school, church or hospital.