Shower/thunderstorms to develop ahead of approaching cold front Thursday

As a cold front moves southeast across the northeast Illinois today, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of the frontal boundary. The cold front should approach/move through the immediate Chicago area shortly after midday and proceed into northwest Indiana later in the afternoon.

The best chance of stronger and more widespread thunderstorms will occur during the afternoon, during the maximum heating part of the day. Thus showers/thunderstorms will be more isolated to scattered and not as potent this morning north and west of Chicago with heavier downpours, stronger wind gusts and a better chance of hail to the south-southwest and east of Chicago during the afternoon.

Any threat of storms after the front passes a given location (wind shift from southwest to northwest and a turn cooler) will be minimal.