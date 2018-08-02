Pregnant woman served cleaning solution instead of latte at McDonald’s

CANADA — A McDonald’s in Canada is apologizing for serving cleaning solution to a pregnant woman.

Sarah Douglas ordered a latte from the McDonald’s drive-thru, but instead, she got a cup of cleaning solution.

Douglas took one sip and immediately noticed something wrong.

“The feeling of the moment that I felt in my mouth was an immediate reaction of a burning, fuzzy feeling, my tongue felt fuzzy, and my mouth felt kind of, almost numb,” Douglas said.

She turned back to the restaurant to speak with management, learning that the latte machine was still attached to the cleaning solution.

Douglas took a picture and called 8-1-1 to make sure she would be OK.

“Poison control just said they wanted to monitor my symptoms, and that if I was to develop shrotness of breath or breathing difficulties or swallowing difficulites, to make sure that I went to the hospital.”

Since then, Douglas visited her family doctor and has no symptoms.

The franchise owner says they’ve been in close contact with Douglas and apologized.

In a statement to CTV News, owner Dan Brown says, “the machine was being cleaned as it is every morning. Unfortunately, the milk supply line was connected to the cleaning solution. We have taken immediate action to review the proper cleaning procedures with the team and have put additional signage up as an added reminder.”

Alberta Health Services says they’re aware of what happened and have issued a statement saying “we are investigating the complaint at this time.”

A health inspector has also investigated the restaurant.

“It’s actually quite rewarding to know that people are listening,” Douglas said, “and that my voice can be heard, because i know this has happened before. My fear is that a child could have been a victim to such a preventable mistake, and I’m just glad it has come to this so that we can make people aware, and hopefully make a change for the better.”