Midday Fix: Summer Succotash

Helen Cameron, co-owner of Uncommon Ground Restaurant

Uncommon Ground (2 locations)

1401 W Devon, Chicago, IL 60660 – rooftop farm

3800 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613

www.uncommonground.com

Events:

-Uncommon Ground is celebrating its 10th anniversary of being the “first certified roof top farm in the U.S.”

-Uncommon Ground hosts “First Fridays on the Farm” community open house which takes place the first Friday of each month and kicks off on August 3rd from 5 p.m.-sundown. It is the only time the roof top farm is open to the community. There will be music, mini tours of the rooftop and GreenStar organic beer will be served (namedFirst Certified Organic Brewery in Illinois in 2013).

Recipe:

UNCOMMON SUMMER SUCCOTASH

4-6 servings

I love to add this dish to our summer menu as it provides us a way to combine many of the veggies and herbs we grow on our rooftop farm in different combinations. We use it on our brunch & dinner menus as it’s very versatile. Feel free to mix in your favorite veggies for a fresh, light summer treat!

Ingredients:

Kernels from 3 ears of sweet corn (preferably local or organic)

8 oz (1 cup) blanched greens beans (or peas, snap peas, fava or lima beans or combination of them)

8-12 oz (1-1 ½ cups) mix & match of zucchini, yellow squash, halved cherry tomatoes, sweet peppers, carrots, cucumbers, cut into discs, strips or cubes for a variety of textures, colors and shapes.

2 tablespoons chopped chives

¼ cup torn fresh basil

2 tablespoons organic cider vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¾ teaspoon sea salt

Fresh ground black pepper to taste

Brunch variation: add 1 cup medium dice roasted potatoes (russet, red, sweet or combination of potatoes). Serve with poached, sunny side-up or over-easy organic free- range eggs.

Directions:

Combine vegetables and herbs and mix well. Add vinegar, olive oil, salt & pepper and toss to coat. Let sit for an hour to allow the flavors to develop.