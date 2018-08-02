Lunchbreak: Raspberry Mezcal Popsicles

Emily Spurlin, Pastry Chef at Bad Hunter
Bad Hunter – 802 W. Randolph St., Chicago
Events:
Ice Queens Social (at The Herbarium at Bad Hunter) – At this afternoon soiree, hosted by Bad Hunter’s Pastry Chef Emily Spurlin, our goal is to shine light on inclusivity while promoting gender, sexual, and racial diversity in bars and restaurants. Enjoy frosty treats and cocktails by some of the city’s leading chefs and mixologists, while taking part in our community panel where we’ll candidly discuss how we can continue to promote and nurture inclusivity in the hospitality industry. Tickets are all-inclusive of beverage and dessert tastings at the event, as well as access to the panel discussion. Proceeds from all ticket sales will be donated to Common Threads (www.commonthreads.org ).
WHEN: Sunday, August 12th @ 3pm
WHERE: The Herbarium at Bad Hunter (Bad Hunter’s event space located above the restaurant. The event space has a private entrance located at 150 N. Halstead St).
TICKETS: www.badhunter.com
ABOUT CHICAGO FOOD BOWL: Chicago Tribune’s Chicago FOOD BOWL celebrates the chefs, restauranteurs, mixologists, entrepreneurs, critics and connoisseurs who put Chicago at the forefront of the nation’s food and drink scene. During the month of August, FOOD BOWL showcases the distinct tastes and flavors of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods in hundreds of creative, innovative and exciting events throughout the city. www.ctfoodbowl.com Event run: 8/8-8/26
Recipe:
Raspberry Mezcal Popsicles
Ingredients
2.5 lbs raspberries, fresh or frozen (thawed if frozen)
1/3 cup water
1/3 cup sugar
2 ounces Mezcal
1.5 Tablespoons Lime juice
- Place sugar, water, and raspberries in a saucepan and bring to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar and break down the raspberries.
- Transfer to a blender or food processor and process until smooth. Place a fine mesh strainer over a bowl and pour mixture through the strainer. Use a spatula or the back of a spoon to press as much liquid through the strainer, discarding the seeds when you’re done.
- Chill the mixture by placing the bowl in another bowl filled with ice and water. Stir occasionally until cold.
- Once raspberry syrup is cold, add Mezcal and lime juice. Portion mixture into metal or silicone popsicle molds and add popsicle sticks.
- Freeze until completely solid, at least 4 hours but ideally overnight. Once frozen, remove from molds and serve!