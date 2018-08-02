Lunchbreak: Raspberry Mezcal Popsicles

Emily Spurlin, Pastry Chef at Bad Hunter

Bad Hunter – 802 W. Randolph St., Chicago

www.badhunter.com

Events:

Ice Queens Social (at The Herbarium at Bad Hunter) – At this afternoon soiree, hosted by Bad Hunter’s Pastry Chef Emily Spurlin, our goal is to shine light on inclusivity while promoting gender, sexual, and racial diversity in bars and restaurants. Enjoy frosty treats and cocktails by some of the city’s leading chefs and mixologists, while taking part in our community panel where we’ll candidly discuss how we can continue to promote and nurture inclusivity in the hospitality industry. Tickets are all-inclusive of beverage and dessert tastings at the event, as well as access to the panel discussion. Proceeds from all ticket sales will be donated to Common Threads (www.commonthreads.org ).

WHEN: Sunday, August 12th @ 3pm

WHERE: The Herbarium at Bad Hunter (Bad Hunter’s event space located above the restaurant. The event space has a private entrance located at 150 N. Halstead St).

TICKETS: www.badhunter.com

ABOUT CHICAGO FOOD BOWL: Chicago Tribune’s Chicago FOOD BOWL celebrates the chefs, restauranteurs, mixologists, entrepreneurs, critics and connoisseurs who put Chicago at the forefront of the nation’s food and drink scene. During the month of August, FOOD BOWL showcases the distinct tastes and flavors of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods in hundreds of creative, innovative and exciting events throughout the city. www.ctfoodbowl.com Event run: 8/8-8/26

Recipe:

Raspberry Mezcal Popsicles

Ingredients

2.5 lbs raspberries, fresh or frozen (thawed if frozen)

1/3 cup water

1/3 cup sugar

2 ounces Mezcal

1.5 Tablespoons Lime juice