The wait for Brian Urlacher is almost over. Urlacher found out he was part of the 2018 Hall of Fame class back in February and Saturday night he'll offiically become a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jarrett Payton caught up with the soon-to-be Hall of Famer on the field before Thursday night's Hall of Fame Preseason game between the Bears and Ravens. Urlacher said he's happy to join the other Bears Hall of Fame Middle Linebackers and glad he spent his entire career as a Chicago Bear.