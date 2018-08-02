Gunshots erupt during Aurora road rage incident; suspect sought

AURORA — Shots were fired during an apparent case of road rage in Aurora.
It happened late Tuesday night at Church Road and Hankes Avenue.
Police say the gunfire came from a gray sedan, similar to a Volkswagen Passat.
The target: a Pontiac Grand Prix. Two 18-year-old boys and a 43-year-old woman were in the Pontiac.
No one was wounded.
There is not a definitive description of the suspect.
If you know or saw anything, please call Investigations at 630-256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.
41.776207 -88.297509