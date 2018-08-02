× Fatal incident involving Amtrak train, vehicle in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — One person is dead after an Amtrak train came into contact with a vehicle on the tracks.

It happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday near Tryon Road in Michigan City, Ind.

Amtrak officials say the train involved was traveling inbound from Grand Rapids to Chicago. No one was injured on the train. The driver of the vehicle was killed.

City buses are transporting passengers to the South Shore Line to continue their trip.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.