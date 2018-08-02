Cubs Game Notes For Thursday vs. San Diego
- Over the last 10 games San Diego has played against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, Padres starting pitchers are 4-2 (.667), and have thrown six quality starts to go along with an ERA of 3.54 and an opponent batting average of .236.
- The Cubs are 33-19 (.635) at home in 2018 thanks in part to the team’s dynamic offense; Chicago ranks in the top five in MLB in runs per game at home (5.12, 5th), home on-base percentage (.355, 1st) and home OPS (.790, 5th).
- The Padres are hitting .264 as a team with runners in scoring position and two outs. This is the second highest mark in MLB in 2018 (Twins – .268), and is on pace to be the team’s highest single season mark in this category since 1995 (.265).
- Since moving into the leadoff spot on July 13, Anthony Rizzo has slashed .354/.456/.600. Rizzo’s career 1.054 OPS as a leadoff hitter is the highest among all hitters in the leadoff spot (minimum 125 plate appearances) in the Live-Ball Era (since 1920).
- Robbie Erlin has fared better at Petco Park than on the road in 2018; Erlin’s ERA is over three runs higher on the road (5.40 vs. 2.37), while his opponent batting average is over 90 points higher (.298 vs. .206).
- Mike Montgomery has dominated the Padres in his career; his 1.65 career ERA against the Friars is Montgomery’s second lowest against any single team (minimum two games started against) in his career (Royals – 0.55 ERA), and has limited Padres hitters to a .164 average.