Couple’s clever ‘Jurassic Park’ wedding shows love always finds a way

BURLINGTON, Wis. — A couple who first bonded over their love for the classic dinosaur film “Jurassic Park” combined elements from the movie with a traditional wedding to create a larger-than-life celebration, the New York Post reports.

Courtney McMillion, 28, and Billy McMillion, 26, realized they both loved the movie after they started dating in 2013, and it eventually became “their thing,” they told the news service SWNS, inspiring years of jokes about hosting a “Jurassic Park” themed wedding one day.

That joke became a reality on July 7, 2018, when Courtney arrived at the Burlington, WI venue in a replica Jurassic Park jeep before walking down the aisle to the movie’s theme song.

The venue, called The Landings 1841 was decorated in prehistoric-style greenery and each guest was issued a VIP pass to Jurassic Park. For the pictures with their wedding party, the group ran from a group of (somewhat realistic) dinosaurs that were added to the photos afterwards.

A T.rex even showed up at the reception, although he seemed to be more interested in cutting a rug than eating any of the wedding guests.