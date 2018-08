Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Aldi is conducting a one-day hiring spree Thursday.

The brand is looking to hire 100 new employees for 63 stores in the southern Chicago area and Northwest Indiana.

Positions include store associates, shift managers and manager trainees.

Wages range from $12 to almost $23 per hour.

Those interest can apply in person. Locations are listed on the Aldi's website.