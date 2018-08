× Aide: Dorothy Brown shook down employees for campaign cash

CHICAGO — A former aide to Cook County Clerk Dorothy Brown says Brown took payoffs from her employees.

Brown is currently running for mayor. She is under investigation for shaking down her employees for campaign donations.

A federal judge granted the FBI permission to search the phone of a longtime employee of Brown’s.

The aide claims Brown personally collected the payoffs from a bagman, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Brown denies any wrongdoing.