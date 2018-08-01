Urban Meyer’s administrative leave & Bears preseason opener were part of Ryan Glasspiegel’s discussion on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - His appearance on the show was expected to be about the Bears' upcoming preseason opener against the Ravens. It still was on Wednesday, but the main topic for Ryan Glasspiegel's discussion was something that broke just an hour before the show.

Ohio State put head coach Urban Meyer on administrative leave after Courtney Smith, the wife of former Buckeyes coach Zach Smith, told Stadium that the coach knew about 2015 abuse accusations from her husband. Meyer previously denied having knowledge of the incident.

This major story was the main topic for The Big Lead writer's discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on CLTV. You can watch Ryan's segments in the video above or below.