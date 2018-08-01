Sunday Brunch: Chesapeake Crab Stir-Fry

The general manager of honeygrow shared one of his favorite recipes.
CHESAPEAKE CRAB STIR FRY RECIPE
Ingredients:
Egg White Noodles 5 oz. ea.
Old Bay Broth 4 oz./order
Canola oil 1/2 oz./order
Garlic-Chopped 1/4 tsp. (dime size)/order
Suntan Bell Peppers-Diced 2 oz./order
Red Onions-Diced 2 oz./order
Scallions-Sliced 1 oz./order
Grape Tomatoes 2 oz./order
Blue Crab Meat 2 oz./order
Italian Parsley-Chopped 1 tsp.
Old Bay Seasoning 2 shakes
Directions:
- Cook noodles in rapidly boiling unsalted water for 1 min. 15 seconds.
- “honeygrow uses noodles made of whole flours, and the wheat in them acts as good source of iron, thiamin, niacin, and vitamin B6. Contrary to belief, noodles can be part of a wholesome meal. Did you know that this stir-fry only has 640 calories, but packs 25 grams of protein?”
- Heat wok for 3-4 minutes and add 1/2 oz. canola oil.
- “Woks heat up quickly and distribute heat evenly, so we recommend using a wok when tossing the noodles with ingredients to help everything cook properly.”
- Add Peppers, Onions, Grape tomatoes and Garlic and stir fry, moving the food around the non-stick wok with a rubber spatula.
- After 1 minute, add scallions and then broth.
- Once sauce is hot, (20 seconds), add noodles and stir.
- Plate noodles in bowl.
- Add Crab to top.
- “We don’t cook live crab in our restaurants, but we believe in serving the highest quality products possible. While our sauces, dressings are all housemade, for this crab dish, we recommend using ready-to-eat Phillips jumbo lump blue crab, so you can focus on the other elements the dish."
- Sprinkle with parsley and dust with Old Bay Seasoning.