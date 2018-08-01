Still looking for a hot, humid weekend

A cold front will move through the Chicago area Thursday, preceded and accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front will likely be south of Chicago and Interstate 80 by mid afternoon followed by north to northeast winds with considerable cooling expected along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

By Saturday winds will be southwesterly pushing hot and more humid air into northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Temperatures will likely reach into the lower 90s and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. There may be a few isolated thunderstorms build up Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be a mirror image of Saturday.

By Monday another cold front will be approaching from the northwest with cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms springing up over our area.