× Showers/thunderstorms moving east-southeast across the Chicago area this Wednesday afternoon

Afternoon heating and cold air aloft have combined to set-up unstable atmospheric conditions (see weather radar map below), allowing building cumulus clouds to reach high enough to develop showers and a few thunderstorms. Movement of the showers/thunderstorms is east-southeast — under the stronger storms wind gusts 30 to 40 miles per hour, lightning and brief heavy downpours may occur.

The convective activity should diminish/end around sunset.