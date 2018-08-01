× Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for portions of Kane Du page, and Will Counties until 6PM CDT…

The Chicago National Weather Service Fore cast Office has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Will, Southeastern Kane, and central DuPage Counties until 6PM CDT…orange-shaded area on the highlighted map…

* At 516 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Aurora, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 5:15 PM quarter size hail was reported in North Aurora and Batavia. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Lombard, Carol Stream, Romeoville, Addison, Glen Ellyn, West Chicago, Batavia, Westmont, Lisle, Geneva, Lemont, Woodridge, Darien, Montgomery and North Aurora. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 266 and 272. I-88 between mile markers 115 and 134. I-355 between mile markers 11 and 30. This includes... Argonne National Laboratory, Aurora University, Benedictine University, College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Fermilab, IL Math and Science Academy, Morton Arboretum, Wheaton College, and North Central College.