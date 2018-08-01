× Dan Ryan anti-violence march cost at least $323K, report says

CHICAGO — Last month’s anti-violence march on the Dan Ryan Expressway is estimated to have cost at least $323,000.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports some of the largest costs include $200,000 for state police and $52,000 for IDOT equipment.

The Chicago Police Department has not released its estimate.

A large police presence is also expected for Thursday’s protest and march from Lake Shore Drive to Wrigley Field before the Cubs game.