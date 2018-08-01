Pregnant woman, 13-year-old injured in Little Village shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A pregnant woman and a teenage boy were both injured in a shooting in the city's Little Village neighborhood.

The victims were sitting in a parked car on the 3700 block of West 28th Street Tuesday night.

Two people with guns got out of a car and fired shots.

The woman was shot in the head. She was able to drive to Mount Sinai Hospital, and is in stable condition.

Her family says she is seven-months pregnant. Her husband says his 5-year-old and 2-year-old children were also in the car, but they were not hurt.

The woman's 13-year-old cousin was shot in the hand.

No arrests have been made.

This shooting comes as the Chicago Police Department released its crime stats for July.

Chicago has 97 fewer murders this year compared to this time last year, which is a 23-percent decrease.

There have also been 457 fewer shooting victims which is down 21 percent.

The number of robberies, burglaries and carjackings are all down from last year.