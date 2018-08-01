Midday Fix: Frank Russell & The Chicago All-Star Band performs live

Frank Russel bass guitar
Marco Villarreal, guitar
Vijay Tellis Nayak, piano
Tim McNamara, saxophone/flute
Charles Rick Heath, drums
Event:
Frank Russell & The Chicago Power All-Star Band: A Tribute to Bass Guitar in Jazz,” at the MAC’s outdoor Lakeside Pavilion in Glen Ellyn, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Chicago electric jazz bassist/bandleader Frank Russell will lead a 10-piece all-star band, featuring special guests Corey Wilkes, Henry Johnson, Robert Irving III and Dee Alexander in a free outdoor concert. This concert is part of the WDCB Jazz Series included in the MAC’s 2018 Lakeside Pavilion Free Summer Series running through Aug. 10.
McAninch Arts Center, located at 425 Fawell Blvd. in Glen Ellyn – on the campus of College of DuPage (COD)