Midday Fix: Frank Russell & The Chicago All-Star Band performs live

Frank Russel bass guitar

Marco Villarreal, guitar

Vijay Tellis Nayak, piano

Tim McNamara, saxophone/flute

Charles Rick Heath, drums

www.frankerussell.com

Event:

Frank Russell & The Chicago Power All-Star Band: A Tribute to Bass Guitar in Jazz,” at the MAC’s outdoor Lakeside Pavilion in Glen Ellyn, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Chicago electric jazz bassist/bandleader Frank Russell will lead a 10-piece all-star band, featuring special guests Corey Wilkes, Henry Johnson, Robert Irving III and Dee Alexander in a free outdoor concert. This concert is part of the WDCB Jazz Series included in the MAC’s 2018 Lakeside Pavilion Free Summer Series running through Aug. 10.

McAninch Arts Center, located at 425 Fawell Blvd. in Glen Ellyn – on the campus of College of DuPage (COD)

www.AtTheMAC.org