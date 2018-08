Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Doug Wise, Regional Beer Program Manager, HopCat

HopCat Chicago

2577 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60614

www.hopcat.com/chicago

Events:

HopCat is honoring National IPA Day (8/2), International Beer Day (8/3) and Mead Day (8/4). Their Regional Beer Program Manager will come in studio to showcase some of their 130 beers on tap, 100+ bottles, including 30+ local Illinois beers, and the excitement surrounding the beer scene this weekend!