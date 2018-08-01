Lunchbreak: Pan-seared Jumbo Shrimp with Asparagus, Fava, Orecchiette & Calabrian Lemon Butter

Tortoise Supper Club
350 N. State St.
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 755-1700
www.tortoisesupperclub.com/rwxrn
Event:
RWxRN (Restaurant Week by River North)
August 6th will kick off the second annual RWxRN (Restaurant Week by River North,) a week-long event highlighting the culinary offerings in the city’s dynamic River North neighborhood. For seven days guests can indulge in some of the best cuisine the city has to offer without breaking the bank - RWxRN will feature specially priced prix-fixe menus and limited-edition dishes from Tortoise Supper Club, GT Prime, GT Fish & Oyster, Portsmith, Sunda, Hutch, Wildfire, Big Bowl, Marchesa, Ironside Bar & Galley, Prosecco, Pops For Champagne and LYFE Kitchen. Full list on website.
During RWxRN, Tortoise Supper CLub will be serving the following THREE COURSE menu for $29.95:
First Course (choose one)
- House-Smoked Salmon Dip with Dill Kennebec Chips
- French Onion Soup Gratinee made with Jarlsberg, Provolone; topped with Croutons
- Wedge Salad with Applewood Bacon, Danish Blue Cheese, Grape Tomatoes & Croutons
Second Course (choose one)
- Skirt Steak Frites with Grilled Onions & Bourbon Aged Worcestershire Sauce
- Pan-seared Jumbo Shrimp with Asparagus, Fava, Orecchiette & Calabrian Lemon Butter
- Berkshire Pork Chop in a Pommery Mustard Reduction with Grilled Asparagus & Smoked Cheddar Grits
Third Course (choose one)
- Michigan Tart Cherry Pie with Madagascar Vanilla Ice Cream
- Tortoise Pie topped with Bourbon Caramel Sauce & Whipped Cream
Recipes:
Pan-seared Jumbo Shrimp with Asparagus, Fava, Orecchiette & Calabrian Lemon Butter
Recipe :
Ingredients:
5 - 8/12 count shrimp, no shell
1/8 cup fresh fava beans, blanched
1/4 cup fennel, thinly shaved
1/4 cup asparagus, bias cut
1/4 cup Calabrian butter
1 TBSP. julienne parsley
1 cup Orecchiette pasta
Fresh Pea Shoots (for garnish)
Directions:
- In a hot saute pan sear shrimp on one side, flip them when they have a nice color and are no longer translucent.
- Add the asparagus and fennel and saute for 30 seconds.
- Add the Fava beans and Calabrian butter and cook for 60 seconds until butter is melted.
- Add in the cooked pasta and toss in butter until hot.
- Finish with Parsley and garnish with Pea shoots.
Calabrian Lemon Butter
Ingredients:
4 oz. butter, soft
5 oz./10 T shallot, diced
3 oz./6 T garlic, chopped
1.5 oz./3 T parsley, chopped
1 oz./2 T mint, julienne
Zest and juice of 4 lemon
5 oz./10 T Calabrian chili, chopped
Salt and pepper
Directions:
Mix everything together with paddle in the mixer. Do not whip the butter. Just mix ingredients into soft butter. Put aside in plastic containers until ready for use.