Lunchbreak: Pan-seared Jumbo Shrimp with Asparagus, Fava, Orecchiette & Calabrian Lemon Butter

Chef Aaron Browning, Executive Chef at Tortoise Supper Club

Tortoise Supper Club

350 N. State St.

Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 755-1700

www.tortoisesupperclub.com/rwxrn

Event:

RWxRN (Restaurant Week by River North)

August 6th will kick off the second annual RWxRN (Restaurant Week by River North,) a week-long event highlighting the culinary offerings in the city's dynamic River North neighborhood.

During RWxRN, Tortoise Supper CLub will be serving the following THREE COURSE menu for $29.95:

First Course (choose one)

House-Smoked Salmon Dip with Dill Kennebec Chips

French Onion Soup Gratinee made with Jarlsberg, Provolone; topped with Croutons

Wedge Salad with Applewood Bacon, Danish Blue Cheese, Grape Tomatoes & Croutons

Second Course (choose one)

Skirt Steak Frites with Grilled Onions & Bourbon Aged Worcestershire Sauce

Pan-seared Jumbo Shrimp with Asparagus, Fava, Orecchiette & Calabrian Lemon Butter

Berkshire Pork Chop in a Pommery Mustard Reduction with Grilled Asparagus & Smoked Cheddar Grits

Third Course (choose one)

Michigan Tart Cherry Pie with Madagascar Vanilla Ice Cream

Tortoise Pie topped with Bourbon Caramel Sauce & Whipped Cream

Recipes:

Pan-seared Jumbo Shrimp with Asparagus, Fava, Orecchiette & Calabrian Lemon Butter

Recipe :

Ingredients:

5 - 8/12 count shrimp, no shell

1/8 cup fresh fava beans, blanched

1/4 cup fennel, thinly shaved

1/4 cup asparagus, bias cut

1/4 cup Calabrian butter

1 TBSP. julienne parsley

1 cup Orecchiette pasta

Fresh Pea Shoots (for garnish)

Directions:

In a hot saute pan sear shrimp on one side, flip them when they have a nice color and are no longer translucent. Add the asparagus and fennel and saute for 30 seconds. Add the Fava beans and Calabrian butter and cook for 60 seconds until butter is melted. Add in the cooked pasta and toss in butter until hot. Finish with Parsley and garnish with Pea shoots.

Calabrian Lemon Butter

Ingredients:

4 oz. butter, soft

5 oz./10 T shallot, diced

3 oz./6 T garlic, chopped

1.5 oz./3 T parsley, chopped

1 oz./2 T mint, julienne

Zest and juice of 4 lemon

5 oz./10 T Calabrian chili, chopped

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Mix everything together with paddle in the mixer. Do not whip the butter. Just mix ingredients into soft butter. Put aside in plastic containers until ready for use.