Eloy Jimenez continues to make it difficult for the White Sox to keep him in the minors

CHARLOTTE – Maybe it will become a monthly tradition for one of the White Sox best prospects. On the first of the month, expect a common press release for the team when it comes to their most promising prospect.

Think About The Future, White Sox Fans: OF Eloy Jimenez, P Dylan Cease named the organization’s minor league players of the month. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/29YvbL3mTe — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 1, 2018

Once again outfielder Eloy Jimenez was named as the White Sox Minor League Player of the Monday in vote by a panel of Chicago media. He also won the honor in the month of May as his incredible 2018 season continues in the minor leagues.

In fact, it’s going to be hard for the White Sox to keep Jimenez in the minor leagues for much longer, especially as he continues to have his way with Triple-A pitching.

The 21-year old hit .435 with seven doubles, six homers, 13 RBI with an .839 slugging percentage in 16 games with the Charlotte Knights. Since joining that team from Double-A Birmingham in late June, Jimenez is leading the International League in hitting with a .367 average and is second in on-base percentage (.423). He’s got eight homers and 17 RBIs in his time with the Knights.

Since joining the White Sox organization last June from the Cubs in the Jose Quintana trade, Jimenez has never batted less than .317 in any of his stops in Class A, AA, or AAA. Naturally, fans are hoping to see the outfielder in the lineup sooner than later, yet the White Sox appear to be in no hurry.

General manager Rick Hahn has said numerous times that Jimenez and his Charlotte teammate Michael Kopech won’t be rushed to the big leagues in 2018, despite the want by fans to see them at the major league level.

But the outfielder keeps putting up numbers like this, it’s going to be hard to keep him down for long.