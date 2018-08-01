Elk Grove Village to be new title sponsor of Bahamas Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. -- Elk Grove Village wants to advertise itself to the nation.

One way it's doing that is sponsoring a college football bowl game.

The Bahamas Bowl on December 21 will now be known as the "Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl."

We are proud to announce that Elk Grove Village is the title sponsor of the 2018 Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl! Find out more at https://t.co/P7f2rYfodP. #MakersWanted #BeyondBusinessFriendly pic.twitter.com/hGE4CUQKSd — Elk Grove Village IL (@EGVBusinessPark) July 31, 2018

"Makers Wanted" is Elk Grove Village's business slogan.

The village says it has the largest industrial park with more than 5600 businesses on six square miles.

Elk Grove Village is spending $300,000 to sponsor.

The village says this is the first time a non-tourist city has sponsored a bowl game.