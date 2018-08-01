× Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday @ Pittsburgh

*Pittsburgh sits at 27-16 against the NL Central this season. In the wild card era, the Pirates have had a winning record against their division at the end of July six times. However, they have finished the season with a winning record against their division just once.

*During Joe Maddon’s tenure as Cubs manager, no team has won more games after the All-Star break than the Cubs (155).

*Cole Hamels is one of seven pitchers to have no-hit the Cubs in his career, and just the second to pitch for the Cubs after he no-hit them (Chick Fraser – PHI 1903).

*Javier Baez ended July with fireworks, slugging five extra-base hits in his last four games.

*The Pirates hit 36 home runs in July, most in the National League.

*Nick Kingham has had some rough first innings in his rookie season, allowing 10 runs in 11 innings.