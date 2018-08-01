Chicago police trying to identify suspect in Loop stabbing

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help to identify the man who they say attacked three people in the Loop.

The surveillance photos were released Tuesday night following a knife attack last month in the first block of East Lake Street.

The victims say they got into an argument with someone on Lake Street, and the person used a knife to harm them.

A 25-year-old man was stabbed in the chest, a 21-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck and a 26-year-old man was beaten.

Anyone who has information regarding this attack is urged to call Chicago police.