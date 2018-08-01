× Ashton Kutcher is fired up for the Bears’ 2018 preseason opener

CHICAGO – Yes, football is technically back. But really, it’s not quite the official start of the National Football League season.

The preseason opener brings some excitement since teams are on the field for the first time in their stadiums facing another teams, but the lack of starters for most of the contests often make them glorified scrimmages.

Evaluation is the key for coaches as they try to cut down their rosters to find the best players once the regular season starts in September.

But don’t anyone tell that to Ashton Kutcher.

You know you’re excited about football when you wake up on Wednesday and get dressed for the game that doesn’t start until Thursday. pic.twitter.com/t0CdFZGtw7 — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 1, 2018

On Wednesday the actor and noted Bears fans posted this picture of himself in a blue hat and polo shirt on Twitter. The thing is, today’s not even the team’s first preseason contest, it’s actually tomorrow when they face the Ravens in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

But Ashton just couldn’t wait.

“You know you’re excited about football when you wake up on Wednesday and get dressed for the game that doesn’t start until Thursday,” said Kutcher on the post.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa native has never been shy to show his Bears pride and has been at a number of games over the years at Soldier Field. His favorite team has the honor of beginning preseason play in 2018 since the Hall of Fame Game is the first on the slate in the NFL.

You can bet Ashton will be watching closely.