Around Town creates scented products with Scentcerely Yours

Scentcerely Yours specializes in pour-your-own natural gourmet soy candles in 100+ fragrances. Their candles are made from the best, most natural ingredients producing a candle that will burn cleaner, longer, and more true-to-scent. You will enjoy an unparalleled experience where you create your signature scent at the fragrance bar for an array of custom home and personal fragrance products including reed diffusers, wax tarts, room sprays, body mist, and lotion. The experience begins by browsing the scent wall, then selecting a container from the many options available for the product you are making, followed by interacting with their Scent Consultants to create your signature scent by mixing fragrance oils uniquely chosen by you!

Scentcerely Yours:

211 W. State St.

Geneva, IL 60134

scentcerely-yours.com