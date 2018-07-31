Woman shares her story after DNA results reveal shocking discovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Catherine St Clair of Texas was gifted an Ancestry.com DNA test for her birthday by her siblings.

When she got her results, it didn't match up with her siblings, so she called to inquire about the glitch.

Turns out, it wasn't a glitch. A customer service representative broke the news to her.

St Clair only matched enough DNA to be a half sibling to her brother and sisters. She did not match at all with any relatives on her father's side.

Her story was recently featured in an article in The Atlantic. St Clair shared her story with WGN Morning News in an interview.

