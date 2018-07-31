White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Kansas City
- The Royals lost three of four games in the Bronx, dropping them to 4-18 (.182) against AL East opponents this season, the second-worst record by any team against another division in their league (Bal vs. AL West: 3-16 – .158)
- Whit Merrifield picked up four hits against the Yankees to run his July total to 30 hits. Merrifield has recorded 25 or more hits in nine consecutive months (April through September) starting in May 2017, the longest active streak in MLB.
- Danny Duffy is 3-0 with just one earned run allowed in his last five road starts, including seven scoreless innings of four-hit ball at the White Sox on July 14. His 0.28 ERA over a span of five road starts in a single season is the lowest by a Royal’s pitcher, all-time.
- The White Sox won just one of three games against the visiting Blue Jays despite averaging six runs per game in the series. In July, the White Sox offense is on pace to post monthly highs in runs per game (4.96), home runs (32), batting average (.251), slugging (.444), and OPS (.746)
- Omar Narvaez had three hits on Sunday against Toronto, his seventh multi-hit game in July. His 13 multi-hit games while playing catcher since June 7 leads MLB backstops.
- The White Sox have won eight of the last 12 games between these two teams in Chicago, including two of three right before the All-Star break, Chicago’s only series win of the month. These two teams have allowed the most and second-most runs in baseball this season (KC – 580 and CWS – 571).